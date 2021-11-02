Bed Bath & Beyond shares soar more than 80% in after-hours trading

A person enters a Bed Bath & Beyond store on October 01, 2021 in the Tribeca neighborhood in New York City.

Bed Bath & Beyond shares soared more than 80% in extended trading Tuesday after the company put out a flurry of press releases.

Among the news the company announced was the launch of a digital marketplace that will sell goods from third-parties, in addition to a tie-up with grocery chain Kroger. Bed Bath & Beyond also said its stock buyback program was ahead of schedule and it unveiled some executive leadership changes.

But the spike after the market's close, came after a late-day rally. The stock closed up nearly 10% at $16.75.