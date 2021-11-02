NFL's Rams are hoping a Missouri rule will move a case against St. Louis to another part of the state

Aaron Donald #99 of the Rams during an NFL game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams on October 24, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

As the National Football League gears up to take on the city of St. Louis in a 4-year-old lawsuit, it's betting that a Missouri rule will push the case to another part of the state.

City officials in St. Louis are seeking financial damages they claim they suffered when the NFL's Rams departed in 2016 for Los Angeles. The move left the city with debt on the team's former stadium, The Dome at America's Center, which was built with public funds. The 2017 lawsuit alleged the NFL violated its relocation policy and said team officials misled the public about the Rams' plans and failed to have good faith negotiations.

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Rams, has been trying to get the case moved away from the St. Louis area. The company has cited Rule 51.04, which allows for a trial to be moved if favoritism exists due to pretrial publicity. Parties in a case can ask for a change of venue by presenting evidence that "inhabitants of the county are prejudiced" or the "opposite party has an undue influence over the inhabitants of the county."

An appellate court in Missouri is fully briefed and could rule on a change of venue this week, according to people familiar with the matter who requested anonymity due to the public nature of the case. The request for a location change in the case was initially denied by a St. Louis judge in August.

In the sports business world, executives are monitoring the NFL's case in St. Louis. The suit could create the blueprint for local governments to seek compensation should a major pro sports team moves.

The suit alleges St. Louis lost between $1.85 million and $3.5 million per year in amusement and ticket tax collections, another $7.5 million in property tax and $1.4 million in sales tax, for a total of more than $100 million in lost revenue.

The battle not only pits the Rams against the city the team called home for 20 years, but also has caused tension between Rams owner Stan Kroenke and his counterparts across the NFL. According to ESPN, Kroenke angered other team owners last week by attempting to ditch his legal bills tied to the case.