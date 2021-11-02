Third stimulus checks still available — and scammers are on the prowl

Criminals are using the promise of a third stimulus check to steal money from unsuspecting victims, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

The American Rescue Plan, which President Joe Biden signed in March, authorized a third round of pandemic-era payments, of up to $1,400 a person. The IRS is sending the payments to eligible households through the end of 2021.

The IRS determines eligibility and check amount based on income and other factors. The agency issued most payments automatically, based on data from a recent tax return or an online tool for people who don't typically file a return.

However, some eligible people still haven't received payments; others who got a first or second round may think they qualify but may not due to different criteria required to receive the third round.

Scammers are now sending bogus e-mails that appear to be from the IRS, claiming individuals can get a third Economic Impact Payment if they click a link to access a form for additional information and get help with an application, according to an alert the FTC issued Wednesday.

"But the link is a trick," wrote Cristina Miranda, an official in the agency's Division of Consumer and Business Education. "If you click it, a scammer might steal your money and your personal information to commit identity theft."

The fraud is a type of government impersonator scam, whereby criminals pretend to be from the Social Security Administration, IRS, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services or some other government agency.