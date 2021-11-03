Shoe maker Allbirds CEO said the company sees strong investor appetite for sustainable retail

Shoe maker Allbirds is hoping to attract investors who favor companies that put an emphasis on sustainability as it launches its initial public offering.

The company, known for its eco-friendly wool sneakers and slip-ons, is expected to begin trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol "BIRD."

"We did get exposure to a lot more pockets of capital as a result of the fact that people saw the genuine and authentic leadership that we're putting forward on ESG," co-founder and co-CEO Joey Zwillinger said in an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "I think why the demand was so great ... investors were really attracted by the opportunity to put their capital against great opportunity to create outcomes that were better for the planet."

On Tuesday, Allbirds said it raised more than $300 million after pricing on the high end of its IPO. It priced 20.2 million shares at $15 a piece, after marketing 19.2 million shares priced between $12 and $14.