Australian stocks edge higher as investors look ahead to Fed announcement

SINGAPORE — Shares in Australia edged higher in Wednesday morning trade as investors look ahead to the end of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting for clues on tapering.

The S&P/ASX 200 jumped about 1% in morning trade as shares of BHP and Westpac jumped more than 1% each.

Markets in Japan are closed on Wednesday for a holiday.

The Federal Reserve concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday stateside, with investors watching out for details surrounding any scaling back of the amount of bonds the central bank buys each month.

A private survey on Chinese services activity in October is also expected to be out on Wednesday, with the Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index due 9:45 a.m. HK/SIN.