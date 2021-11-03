Australian stocks edge higher as investors look ahead to Fed announcement

- Shares in Australia edged higher in morning trade.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Australia edged higher in Wednesday morning trade as investors look ahead to the end of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting for clues on tapering.
The S&P/ASX 200 jumped about 1% in morning trade as shares of BHP and Westpac jumped more than 1% each.
A private survey on Chinese services activity in October is also expected to be out on Wednesday, with the Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index due 9:45 a.m. HK/SIN.
Wall Street rises to record highs again
Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 climbed 0.37% to 4,630.65 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 138.79 points to 36,052.63. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.34% to 15,649.60.
Tuesday marked the third session in a row where all three major averages stateside closed at a record.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 94.09 after a recent climb from levels below 93.9.
The Japanese yen traded at 113.99 per dollar, weaker than levels below 113.6 seen against the greenback yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.743 after yesterday's drop from above $0.752.