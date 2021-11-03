Green Bay Packers say quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss game after news of positive Covid test

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers watches from the sidelines during the second half of the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21.

Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss the team's next game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Packers said Wednesday, following multiple news reports that Rodgers tested positive for Covid.

Head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wednesday that Rodgers will miss Sunday's game, and is in the NFL's Covid-19 protocol program.

"He won't be available this week," LaFleur said.

Rodgers, 37, said this summer he was "immunized" against Covid.

"I'm not going to get into any of our players or coaches vaccination status," LaFleur said when asked if Rodgers was actually vaccinated.

The coach said he was unaware if Rodgers has any symptoms.

The Packers have a 7-1 record, tied for best in the league, going into Sunday's game with the Chiefs.

Practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert earlier tested positive for the coronavirus, leaving the team with just one healthy QB, Jordan Love.

Rodgers in February won the Associated Press's Most Valuable Player award for the third time in his career.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.