Microsoft’s GitHub CEO Nat Friedman is stepping down, product chief Thomas Dohmke will replace him

From left, GitHub CEO Chris Wanstrath, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and future GitHub CEO Nat Friedman at GitHub headquarters in San Francisco.

Microsoft said Wednesday that Nat Friedman, CEO of the company's GitHub subsidiary that provides software for storing source code, is stepping down. Thomas Dohmke, GitHub's product chief will replace him.

The announcement comes weeks after one of GitHub's most prominent competitors, GitLab, went public on the Nasdaq. Following the debut, GitLab was worth $16.5 billion, two times what Microsoft paid for GitHub in 2018.

"As Chief Product Officer, I'm proud of the work our teams have done to bring new capabilities to GitHub Codespaces, Issues, Copilot, and many of the 20,000 improvements that we shipped last year. Together, we've built a roadmap that will transform the developer experience for open source maintainers and enterprises using GitHub for years to come," Dohmke wrote in a blog post.

Dohmke takes over for Friedman on Nov. 15.

