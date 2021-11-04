Braves CEO Derek Schiller has a World Series ring and big plans to build the fanbase heading into 2022

Members of the Atlanta Braves, ownership, staff and commissioner of baseball Robert D. Manfred Jr. celebrate after the Braves beat the Astros, 7-0, in Game 6 of the 2021 World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Mary DeCicco | Major League Baseball | Getty Images

With confetti in the air and cigar smoke blowing in his face, Atlanta Braves CEO Derek Schiller embraced the scene as his team celebrated its first World Series title since 1995. The Braves beat the Houston Astros in six games, culminating with a 7-0 victory in Texas Tuesday night. The championship parade is set for Friday, and then Schiller, who took over as CEO in 2018, says the franchise will take a brief pause to rejuvenate. "It was surreal and we haven't come down from it yet," Schiller said in an interview on Thursday. "Our goal from day one – from when I joined the organization 18 years ago to when I became CEO – was to win a World Series. Part of what you're seeing is we finally reached our goal." Soon, it's back to business. Schiller wants to build the Braves fan base and take advantage of the team's unique location in a region of the country where there's little geographic competition. He also sees new revenue opportunities in sports gambling and crypto that need to be explored. And there's the future of viewing and what happens to traditional TV revenue as consumers cut the cord.

President of business for the Atlanta Braves Derek Schiller speaks during the Grand Opening of the Mizuno Experience Center on April 10, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. Daniel Shirey | Getty Images

For Schiller, a season that ended on the highest possible note was filled with months of adversity. Despite winning the National League East division each of the prior three years, the Braves were in a bleak spot two-thirds of the way the through the season, with a 55-55 record as of early August. In July, they lost star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., who suffered a torn ACL in his right knee, after already watching their other two opening day outfielders hit the injured list. Off the field, the organization found itself embroiled in an ugly political controversy. After Georgia officials passed a restrictive voting law, the MLB moved the 2021 All-Star Game to Denver from Atlanta. The league was praised by some and criticized by others, but the move was a setback to Liberty Media, the Braves' owner, which lost significant revenue that would have come to Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta shopping district. "We expressed our views on that, and there was certainly an attitude of disappointment because we wanted to showcase the ballpark and The Battery on the world stage," Schiller said. "And we were working on it for a couple of years." In the end, getting to host three World Series games and win two of them was a fine tradeoff. "There is a certain gratification that we were able to take the work we had done, and know while it didn't happen then, it happened on the World Series stage," Schiller said. Schiller's roster stepped up in a big way. During the regular season, first baseman Freddie Freeman hit 31 home runs and infielders Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley hit 30 and 33, respectively. Pitchers Charlie Morton and Max Fried both recorded 14-win seasons. Outfielder Jorge Soler then exploded in the World Series to win the most valuable player award, and pitcher Tyler Matzek proved unhittable out of the bullpen.

The Braves help out Liberty

Liberty, which purchased the Braves in 2007 for $1.5 billion from Time Warner, said the Braves were second in attendance this season, bringing in 2.3 million fans at $6.5 million per game. In its third-quarter earnings report on Thursday, Liberty said the Braves generated $234 million in revenue, up from $216 million in the second quarter, and more than double sales from a year earlier, when the pandemic kept fans out of the park. The World Series boon won't show up until fourth-quarter results. The Braves "over-delivered on what the expectation was for 2021," Schiller said. "That was partly a result of the planning and execution. And it's also partly the way the fan base responded." "We also delivered upon the emotional attachment side," Schiller said. He added that Liberty and CEO Greg Maffei "are overjoyed as we are." Delta and Coca-Cola, both headquartered in Atlanta, are two of team's main sponsors. Schiller said "a few but not a lot" of sponsorship contracts include clauses about winning the World Series. While he didn't provide specifics, Schiller sees the possibility of using his newfound leverage to renegotiate some deals.

Freddie Freeman #5 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with Joc Pederson #22 after hitting a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning in Game Six of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 02, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Carmen Mandato | Getty Images

However, he's particularly excited about the fanbase. Heading into 2022, Schiller said renewed season tickets, including premium seats, have the Braves "nicely" positioned. Beyond the local market, Schiller wants to take the World Series trophy on the road and reach a larger regional consumer base. Other than the two teams in Florida, Georgia's neighbor to the south, no other nearby state has an MLB team. The area that includes Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee is a geographic desert for the highest level of baseball, and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution notes the Braves have no MLB competition within 450 miles. "Braves country is the southeast part of the United States," Schiller said. "It's about six states. We're going to do a lot within those states to make sure that they know who brought the trophy home and give them an opportunity to celebrate and feel a part of that." Fox Sports said an average of 14.3 million viewers watched the Braves beat the Astros in Game six. That's up from 12.6 million viewers who watched last year's deciding game, as the Los Angeles Dodgers won their first World Series since 1988. Game six of the 2020 World Series between the Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays peaked at 14.3 million viewers. "We're a top-tier brand in professional sports and certainly in MLB," Schiller said. "And now, winning the ultimate prize gives us that much more stature to build upon."

'Get it out of the shadows'

Beyond sponsorships and fans, Schiller is looking at alternative business opportunities for the team. As it stands, 29 states and Washington, D.C. have legalized sports gambling, according to the American Gaming Association. That includes Mississippi and Tennessee, two of the Braves' marketing territories. Some Georgia politicians estimate the state would generate $60 million in revenue from sports wagering, but there are hurdles to overcome. Schiller said that before the pandemic the Braves were "very active" in lobbying to bring mobile sports wagering to Georgia and that the team will soon revisit those efforts. "We think it should happen here," he said. "I'm still an advocate for that, and we as a team think there are a lot of good opportunities for it. And more than anything, we support it because it's already happening. It's time for us to get it out of the shadows and regulate it." Then there's crypto. In 2021, companies like Coinbase and Crypto.com have spent lavishly on sports sponsorship deals, including a $100 million deal with Formula 1, another Liberty Media property. "I would think there has to be a discussion," Schiller said. With the Braves' enhanced profile, "it's incumbent upon us to try and take advantage of that, working with our sponsors and develop new sponsor opportunities," he said.

Manager Brian Snitker #43 of the Atlanta Braves hoists the commissioner's trophy following the team's 7-0 victory against the Houston Astros in Game Six to win the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 02, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Bob Levey | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images