Facebook should not have bowed to public outrage and shut down its facial recognition system, former world chess champion says

A comparison of an original and deepfake video of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

LISBON, Portugal — Facebook is wrong to shut down its facial recognition system, according to Gary Kasparov, the former world chess champion and chairman of the Human Rights Foundation.

The decision, announced Tuesday, is "stupid" Kasparov told CNBC at the Web Summit tech conference in Lisbon.

"It's bowing to this public outrage," Kasparov said Wednesday, just days after Facebook rebranded itself to Meta. "Personally, I think it's stupid for a simple reason: Facebook can shut it down, the Chinese will not."

Facebook did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

Born into what was then the Soviet Union, Kasparov became the youngest ever undisputed World Chess Champion in 1985 at age 22. In 1997 he became the first world champion to lose a match to a computer: IBM's Deep Blue.

Today, he says he is pro-technology and against overregulation.

"Any technological feature that's available, for me, it doesn't make any sense to block it," Kasparov said. Privacy campaigners would strongly disagree.

He added: "It's insane to think that in the era of global internet, you can actually start forcing companies in America or in Europe to follow these rules and to abandon new features."