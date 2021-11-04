Fauci says Rand Paul is 'egregiously incorrect' about gain of function research in Senate showdown

White House Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci gives an open statement before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions hearing on "Next Steps: The Road Ahead for the COVID-19 Response" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 4, 2021.

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci and Sen. Rand Paul exchanged blows at a Senate hearing Thursday over Paul's claims that the National Institutes of Health supported gain of function research in Wuhan, China.

Paul called on Fauci to resign, accusing the NIH of funding research in Wuhan that involved experimenting on existing pathogens to make them more contagious in hopes of understanding future infectious diseases. Fauci called Paul's line of questioning an "egregious misrepresentation" and pushed back on the theory that Covid-19 originated in a laboratory.

"It makes me very uncomfortable to have to say something, but he is egregiously incorrect in what he says," Fauci said of Paul.

Fauci and Paul, the Republican junior senator from Kentucky, have clashed repeatedly during past Senate hearings. Paul previously accused Fauci of lying to Congress about gain of function research during a hearing on July 20.

Paul on Thursday claimed that the EcoHealth Alliance, a nonprofit that received funding from the NIH, engineered a disease that doesn't exist in nature by combining viruses in a lab. Fauci responded that Paul's accusations did not meet NIH's definition for gain of function research, adding that he disagreed with Paul's assertion that the coronavirus first leaked from a lab in 2019.