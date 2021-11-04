Ford to repurchase up to $5 billion in junk bonds as it restructures its balance sheet in hopes of restoring credit rating

The Ford company logo is displayed on a sign outside of the Chicago Assembly Plant on February 03, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.

DETROIT – Ford Motor plans to repurchase up to $5 billion of its high-yield bonds as part of a wider plan to restructure its balance sheet that became more bloated with emergency borrowings when automakers had to shutter operations last year.

Ford is buying back much of the $8 billion in bonds the company issued at the start the coronavirus pandemic at lofty yields of between 8.5% and 9.625%, according to Ford Treasurer Dave Webb. It's also repurchasing some older bonds at similarly high yields in hopes of upgrading its credit rating, which lost its investment-grade status in March 2020.

Ford expects to fund the buyback with cash on hand, which totaled about $31 billion to end the third quarter. Webb said a $1 billion or more "green" bond could follow as part of a wider effort to "aggressively restructure" its balance sheet under its Ford+ turnaround plan. He said the company is looking to issue 10-year bonds that pay between 3.5% and 4.5%.

"We think it's the time to aggressively restructure the balance sheet, lower our interest costs, and really clear the decks for 2022 and beyond. That's really what we're looking to accomplish here," Webb told reporters during a call.