Countries pledge to quit coal — but the U.S., China and India are missing

The Peabody Energy Francisco coal mine in Francisco, Indiana, U.S., on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Twenty-eight countries have joined an international alliance dedicated to phasing out coal, but the world's biggest polluters are not among them.

The new members of the Powering Past Coal Alliance (PPCA), which include Ukraine, Poland and Singapore, bring the total number of national governments involved to 48.

Coal, which fuels more than a third of the energy consumed worldwide, is the single biggest contributor to climate change.

However, China, India and the United States, the three biggest burners of coal worldwide, have not signed up to the PPCA. Other major users and producers of coal, such as Australia and Japan, have also not joined the group.

Some U.S. states and cities, including Philadelphia, New Jersey and Los Angeles, are members, however.

Among the new members announced on Wednesday, Poland is the second-largest consumer of coal in Europe and the region's biggest coal producer, while Singapore is the first Asian country to join the PPCA. Other additional signatories include Chile, Estonia and Mauritius.