Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Peloton, Pinterest, Uber and more

A Peloton Interactive Inc. logo on a stationary bike at the company's showroom in Dedham, Massachusetts, U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Peloton — Shares of Peloton sunk 25% in extended trading after the exercise equipment and media company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and cut its full-year outlook. Peloton reported a loss of $1.25 per share on revenue of $805.2 million, versus the Refinitiv consensus of $1.07 per share on revenue of $810.7 million.

Pinterest — Pinterest shares gained 6.3% after hours following a quarterly earnings and revenue beat. The social media company posted adjusted earnings of 28 cents per share on revenue of $633 million. Analysts expected earnings of 23 cents per share on revenue of $631 million, according to Refinitiv.

Uber — The ride-hailing and food delivery stock dipped 2.8% after 1.8 reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. Uber posted a loss of $1.28 per share versus 3.3 million expected. The company attributed the loss to the pullback in value of its investment holdings, particularly Chinese ride-hailing app Didi.

Square — Shares of Square fell 2.5% after the digital payments company missed revenue expectations. Square posted quarterly revenue of $3.84 billion, versus the Refinitiv $4.54 billion consensus estimate.

Airbnb — Airbnb shares rose 1.5% after the company reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter revenue. The company posted revenue of $2.24 billion versus the Refinitiv consensus of $2.05 billion.