Why Qualcomm's supply issues are 'in the rear view' during a global chip shortage

Qualcomm stock rose more than 12% on Thursday, one day after it reported September quarter earnings that not only beat what Wall Street expected, but also included bullish guidance for the December quarter.

Part of the reason for the strong guidance is that Qualcomm, a leading semiconductor company, is more optimistic about the global chip shortage than many of its rivals. For example, Apple says chip shortages will cost it more than $6 billion in the December quarter.

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said on Wednesday that it expected its own supply issues to be materially better by the end of December and the company will have enough supply to meet demand by the second half of next year.

That's sooner than predictions about the end of global chip shortage from Intel, which predicts that shortages will persist through 2023, and closer to AMD's forecast, which says that challenges related to chip supply will persist until the second half of 2022.

"We had been cautious on Qualcomm ahead of supply issues but those are fading into the rear view now," Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall wrote in a note on Wednesday.

Amon said Qualcomm's ability to increase chip revenue 56% during a global shortage was the result of the company's moves from earlier this year, and that new capacity from suppliers that was planned months and years ago is starting to come online.

"Supply worked exactly as we planned," Amon told CNBC on Thursday. "Scale helps, we addressed the issue early … we put capacity plans in place and it's working exactly as we planned."

Here's why Qualcomm was able to navigate the ongoing chip shortage and why it's optimistic about next year.