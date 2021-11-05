Australian stocks climb after S&P 500 notches another record closing high

- Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained in morning trade.
- The S&P 500 sailed to yet another record closing high overnight on Wall Street with its sixth day of gains in a row.
SINGAPORE — Stocks in Australia climbed after the S&P 500 on Wall Street rose overnight to another record closing high.
The S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.31% in morning trade.
Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,825 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,720. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,794.37.
Wall Street record highs
Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 climbed 0.42% to 4,680.06, another record closing high. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also rose 0.81% to an all-time closing high of 15,940.31. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged, dipping 33.35 points to 36,124.23.
The gains on Wall Street came following the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement on Wednesday that it will begin to slow its bond-buying program later this month.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 94.347 after a recent climb from below 94.0.
The Japanese yen traded at 113.83 per dollar, stronger than levels above 114 seen against the greenback yesterday. The Australian dollar was at $0.7403, struggling to recover after a plunge from above $0.75 earlier in the trading week.