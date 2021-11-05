Australian stocks climb after S&P 500 notches another record closing high

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Australia climbed after the S&P 500 on Wall Street rose overnight to another record closing high. The S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.31% in morning trade. Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,825 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,720. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,794.37.

Wall Street record highs

Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 climbed 0.42% to 4,680.06, another record closing high. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also rose 0.81% to an all-time closing high of 15,940.31. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged, dipping 33.35 points to 36,124.23.

The gains on Wall Street came following the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement on Wednesday that it will begin to slow its bond-buying program later this month.

Currencies