Cramer's week ahead: Strong earnings may help market overcome a historically tough period

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday looked ahead to next week's key market events after the S&P 500 notched its seventh consecutive day of gains to close at a record-high 4,697.53. "We need to see if this rosy action can hold up through next week, a period that historically tends to produce some ugly sell-offs. ... But if the earnings stay strong, well, I think the stock market can stay strong, too," Cramer said. Here's what the "Mad Money" host will be keeping his eyes on. All revenue and earnings per share estimates are from FactSet.

Monday: Earnings from PayPal and AMC Entertainment; events from AMD and Nvidia

PayPal Q3 earnings after the bell; conference call at 5 p.m. ET Monday

Projected EPS: $1.07

Projected revenue: $6.23 billion Cramer said owning PayPal for his charitable trust has so far been "a disaster," as the stock has been crushed recently. "Dan Schulman, the CEO, already warned us that this would be a tough quarter because of PayPal's final separation from eBay, but it's already down more than 80 points, which to me seems overdone," Cramer said. AMC Entertainment Q3 results after the close; conference call at 5 p.m. ET Monday

Projected EPS: loss of 53 cents

Projected revenue: $708 million It's hard to value AMC now that it's a meme stock with a very passionate group of retail investors who own it, Cramer said. "I bet CEO Adam Aron will do a great job on the call, and the individual investors will buy even more, so the stock will hang in because he knows how to give his shareholder base what it wants," he said. AMD Accelerated data center premiere 11 a.m. ET Monday Cramer said he expects AMD CEO Lisa Su tell a great story at Monday's event. "I think AMD is well on its way to eclipsing Intel in market capitalization. ... How the mighty have fallen," he said. Nvidia The semiconductor company's annual GPU Technology Conference on Monday through Thursday "Be prepare to be dazzled," Cramer said.

Tuesday: Wynn Resorts, Upstart Holdings, Coinbase and DoorDash

Wynn Resorts Q3 results after the bell; conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET Tuesday

Projected EPS: Loss of $1.36

Projected revenue: $943 million Cramer said he's in Wynn Resorts for the long haul, believing the "stock will soar" once business in the gaming hub of Macau picks up in earnest. "Until then, pain," he said. Upstart Holdings Q3 results after the close; conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET Tuesday

Projected EPS: 33 cents

Projected revenue: $214.9 million The fintech firm, which uses to artificial intelligence to modernize the lending process, was just hired by Wells Fargo, Cramer said. "I hope they make sense of what's going on on the conference call because I really don't still understand exactly how they are doing what they're doing." Coinbase Q3 results after the bell; conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET Tuesday

Projected EPS: $1.73

Projected revenue: $1.57 billion "The action in cryptocurrency has been pretty exciting of late, so that should send Coinbase higher even though it's been going up. That said, they need to drop the arrogance. They've got to get into chill mode," Cramer said. DoorDash Q3 results after the close; conference call at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday

Projected EPS: Loss of 10 cents

Projected revenue: $9.96 billion The strength of Uber's food-delivery business in the third-quarter may be a harbinger of strong results from DoorDash, Cramer said, suggesting the company could "blow the doors off."

Wednesday: Wendy's, Dutch Bros, Walt Disney Co., and Mastercard meeting

Wendy's Q3 results before the bell; conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET Wednesday

Projected EPS: 18 cents

Projected revenue: $471 million Cramer said he hopes Wendy's, which he described as his favorite quick-serve restaurant chain, can report numbers that were as good as McDonald's latest results. Dutch Bros Q3 results after the close; conference call at 5 p.m. ET Wednesday

Projected EPS: 6 cents

Projected revenue: $125.2 million The Oregon-based chain has proved to be one of the hottest initial public offerings of the year, Cramer said. "This is a terrific regional to national growth story," he said, but suggested he still has some valuation concerns about the stock. Walt Disney Co. Q4 results; conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET Wednesday

Projected EPS: 52 cents

Projected revenue: $18.8 billion Cramer said Disney's report may be "rough." He noted some of its theme parks haven't been at full capacity, and its slate of movies is "good, not great." Meanwhile, its flagship streaming service, Disney+, also "seems to be slowing," he said. Mastercard Investor meeting kicks off at 8:30 a.m. ET Wednesday While the company's stock has been crushed lately, Cramer said it's important to remember Mastercard benefits from consumer spending and, crucially now, the resumption of cross-border travel.

Thursday: Tapestry and Yeti

Q1 fiscal 2022 results before the bell; conference call at 8 a.m. ET Thursday

Projected EPS: 70 cents

Projected revenue: $1.44 billion Cramer said any positive news from the parent company of Coach and Kate Spade should help push the stock to a new 52-week high above $49.66 per share. The stock closed Friday at $42.51. Yeti Q3 earnings before the open; conference call at 8 a.m. ET Thursday

Projected EPS: 60 cents

Projected revenue: $358 million Cramer said he believes the company, known for its insulated mugs and coolers, is more than a pandemic winner.

