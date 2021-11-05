'End of the war is in sight' — Cramer trumpets Dr. Gottlieb's end-of-Covid-pandemic call

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday took comfort in a prediction by Dr. Scott Gottlieb that the pandemic phase of Covid could be over by January.

"Dr. Gottlieb basically said the war's over, and that's just incredible," Cramer said.

Gottlieb, who had served as FDA chief under former President Donald Trump, is currently a Pfizer board member.

"The end of the war is in sight," Cramer said.

Gottlieb's comments made on CNBC earlier Friday morning were more important that the strong October jobs numbers, the "Mad Money" host said.

"They were talking about employment, I don't even care about the employment numbers — the pandemic ended," Cramer said. "It sounds like it's over."

"Today is a good day," Cramer said. "The only people who are unhappy are the people who own the stocks that required you to stay inside," he added.

Disclosure: Scott Gottlieb is a CNBC contributor and is a member of the boards of Pfizer, genetic testing start-up Tempus, health-care tech company Aetion and biotech company Illumina. He also serves as co-chair of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings′ and Royal Caribbean's "Healthy Sail Panel."