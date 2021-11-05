Energy crisis shows how the world needs to wean itself off fossil fuels, U.S.'s Granholm says

LONDON — Renewables have an important role to play when it comes to ensuring energy security and safeguarding against the price fluctuations associated with fossil fuels, according to the U.S. energy secretary.

Speaking to CNBC's Steve Sedgwick at the COP26 climate change summit on Friday morning, Jennifer Granholm emphasized the importance of diversifying "into clean energy so that we are not reliant upon the volatility of fossil fuels."

Granholm's comments come at a time when a multitude of factors have led to rising natural gas and oil prices. On Thursday, OPEC and its oil-producing allies agreed to continue with their current output plan, deciding against pumping more crude in the face of multiyear highs in prices and U.S. pressure to help cool the market.

"We saw what OPEC did yesterday, which is to stick to their plan and not increase production," Granholm said. "The bottom line is, for us natural gas is very local … the gas companies, the oil companies have a whole bunch of leases that they're sitting on that they are not producing. And the question is, why is that?"

"It's a doubling down on why we should diversify into clean energy so that we are not reliant upon the volatility of fossil fuels," Granholm added.