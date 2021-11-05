European markets set for flat open as investors digest central bank decisions, earnings

- The Bank of England surprised markets on Thursday by holding interest rates at historic lows, after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it will begin to curb the pace of its monthly bond-buying program "later this month."
- British Airways parent IAG, Germany's Uniper and Spain's Amadeus were among those reporting earnings before the bell on Friday.
LONDON — European markets are heading for a muted open on Friday as investors assess corporate earnings reports and the latest policy decisions from major central banks.
Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 8 points lower at 7,272, Germany's DAX is set to inch around 9 points lower to 16,015 and France's CAC 40 is expected to slip around 2 points to 6,986, according to IG data.
Shares in Asia-Pacific were mostly lower on Friday, with Hong Kong-listed property developers weighing heavily on the Hang Seng index.
Stateside, stock futures were little changed in early premarket trading as investors geared up for the highly anticipated October jobs report, with nonfarm payrolls expected to have increased by 450,000 across the month. The U.S. economy added 194,000 jobs in September, far short of the 500,000 projection.
Back in Europe, earnings continue to drive individual share price movement. British Airways parent IAG, Germany's Uniper and Spain's Amadeus were among those reporting before the bell on Friday.
In other corporate news, UBS is set to ditch the rank of group managing director as CEO Ralph Hamers looks to streamline the Swiss lender's management hierarchy.
On the data front, October's construction PMI (purchasing managers' index) readings are due from Germany, France, Italy and the euro zone on Friday, along with euro zone September retail sales.
