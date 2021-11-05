European markets set for flat open as investors digest central bank decisions, earnings

LONDON — European markets are heading for a muted open on Friday as investors assess corporate earnings reports and the latest policy decisions from major central banks.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 8 points lower at 7,272, Germany's DAX is set to inch around 9 points lower to 16,015 and France's CAC 40 is expected to slip around 2 points to 6,986, according to IG data.

The Bank of England surprised markets on Thursday by holding interest rates at historic lows, after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it will begin to curb the pace of its monthly bond-buying program "later this month."

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mostly lower on Friday, with Hong Kong-listed property developers weighing heavily on the Hang Seng index.

Stateside, stock futures were little changed in early premarket trading as investors geared up for the highly anticipated October jobs report, with nonfarm payrolls expected to have increased by 450,000 across the month. The U.S. economy added 194,000 jobs in September, far short of the 500,000 projection.