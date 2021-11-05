The U.S. energy secretary has a message for OPEC: Boost oil supply so people don't get hurt this winter

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, April 8, 2021.

LONDON — U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has called on oil-producing nations to immediately increase crude supplies to mitigate the surging cost of living.

On Thursday, oil cartel OPEC and its allies agreed to continue with their current output plan, deciding against loosening the taps despite U.S. pressure to help cool the market.

Oil prices have recently hit their highest levels since 2014, and crude-importing countries are feeling the pain. It's boosted gasoline prices and has added to surging inflation rates around the globe, with consumers already paying more due to supply bottlenecks in the economy.

Asked by CNBC about the U.S.'s relationship with Saudi Arabia, the de-facto leader of OPEC, after the output decision, Granholm said: "In some places, we have strong relationships and in some places we wish our allies would move a little faster."

"The message is we need to increase supply at this moment so that people will not be hurt during the winter months," she told CNBC's Steve Sedgwick on Friday at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

President Joe Biden has squarely blamed the reluctance of OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, to pump more oil for the sharp rise in energy prices in the U.S. and around the world.