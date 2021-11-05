Strong jobs report shows economy back on track for further growth

Workers at Stellantis' Detroit Assembly plant which produces the new 2021 Grand Cherokee L, a new three-row SUV. Michael Wayland | CNBC

Broad-based strength in hiring in October signals the economy is shaking off the Covid-related slump of the third quarter and could grow faster than expected in the fourth quarter. Employment increased by 531,000 in the month, with gains in many categories, including manufacturing, hospitality, professional and business services. The unemployment rate fell to 4.6%. Revisions to prior months' data also added a total of 235,000 more payrolls in August and September. "We're reaccelerating as the delta wave abates and given the revisions, we've weathered the storm," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. "It suppressed spending as people were afraid of the contagion during the delta wave, but it didn't derail underlying employment, and now we're picking up again." The economy slowed in the third quarter, as supply chain disruptions and Covid hampered activity. Gross domestic product grew by just 2%. Swonk had expected growth of 5% in the fourth quarter, but now she says it could be higher.

"It could be a little stronger with these numbers. There's no question we're going to end on a high note," she said. Economists had expected 450,000 jobs were created in October, up from September's revised 312,000. There were some disappointments, including a decline in local and state government education jobs of nearly 65,000. Labor force participation also did not make expected gains and was unchanged at 61.6%.

But overall, economists saw the report as positive. "These numbers were great. The private sector is picking up the baton from the public sector," said Swonk. "The education losses really reflect the inability of schools to lure back staff workers and deal with the tsunami of retirements," she added. "Public sector wages are just not going up at the pace of private sector. There's no way they can compete. They really need to raise wages. These are low-paid jobs that are now competing with Amazon and Walmart." Michael Gapen, chief U.S. economist at Barclays, said the employment report shows the economy is back on track after the dip in third-quarter growth. "We're not going to see what we saw in the first half of the year, but we're not a 2% economy," he said. Wages continued to rise sharply, the latest sign that inflationary pressures are not abating. Gains in average hourly wages were again elevated, rising by 0.4% from the prior month, or 4.9% over the past 12 months.