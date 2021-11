The stock market has sped into November on one of its best win streaks of the past couple of years, the S&P 500 up seven straight days and 16 of the past 18, gaining 10% in a month and a day, Nasdaq darlings Tesla and NVIDIA piling on nearly $600 billion in market value between them in just the past three weeks, Wall Street running hot a potent fuel blend of cheery economic stats and oddly subdued bond yields.