The U.S. is about to lift a nearly 20-month international travel ban. Here's what you need to know

Military personal speak with travellers as they arrive at terminal 4 at JFK International airport in New York on December 22, 2020.

International arrival and departure halls have been among the sleepiest parts of U.S. airports since Covid-19 was declared a pandemic in March 2020.

That's set to change Monday when the U.S. lifts pandemic travel restrictions that have barred many international visitors since early last year, measures that have driven down revenue at hotels, retailers, restaurants and airlines.

First instated by the Trump administration and later expanded to include more countries by President Joe Biden earlier this year, the restrictions prohibited most visitors from the EU, U.K., South Africa, India, Brazil and China from flying into the U.S.

The reopening of the border to many international visitors comes with a new set of rules, such as vaccination requirements.

Airlines have reported a jump in bookings to the U.S. and expect an immediate surge in travelers, even before peak holiday periods.

United Airlines said it expects 50% more international inbound passengers on Monday from a week earlier, when it carried 20,000 people. Delta Air Lines said it expects many of its international flights on Monday to be full and strong demand in the next few weeks. Airfare-tracking site Hopper said international flight searches to the U.S. have more than quadrupled since the Biden administration in September announced it would lift the restrictions.

Airlines have brought back more international flights, though schedules are still below pre-pandemic levels. United airline will fly 69% of its 2019 international schedule next month, up from 63% this month and its trans-Atlantic schedule will be 87% restored in December. American Airlines' international capacity for November and December is set to be more than double that of a year ago and down 28% from 2019.

Here is what you need to know about international travel to the U.S. starting Nov. 8: