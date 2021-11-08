Asia-Pacific stocks mixed; data shows China's October exports growth beating estimates

- Asia-Pacific stocks were mixed in Monday morning trade.
- Official data released over the weekend showed China's exports surging 27.1% in October as compared with a year ago. That was higher than the 24.5% growth forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Monday morning trade as investors react to China's trade data released over the weekend.
The Nikkei 225 in Japan traded 0.2% higher while the Topix index climbed 0.26%. Australian stocks recovered from earlier losses, with the S&P/ASX 200 hovering fractionally higher.
South Korea's Kospi lagged as it fell 0.59%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan traded little changed.
Currencies and oil
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 94.215 after recently declining from levels above 94.5.
The Japanese yen traded at 113.44 per dollar, stronger than levels above 114 seen against the greenback last week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7394 after last week's drop from above $0.75.
Oil prices were higher in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 0.22% to $82.92 per barrel. U.S. crude futures gained 0.32% to $81.53 per barrel.