COP26 kicks off second week in Glasgow after landmark deals on coal, deforestation and methane

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres greet U.S. President Joe Biden as they arrive for day two of COP26 on November 1, 2021.

To prevent the worst of what the climate crisis has in store, delegates still need to iron out a plan to contain global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels — and there is not yet any clear indication that this is going to happen.

Ministers arriving in Glasgow this week will strive to resolve sticking points and conclude the talks with an agreement that is sufficient to avoid more frequent and progressively worse climate impacts. COP26 President Alok Sharma has described this as the moment "where the rubber hits the road."

The first week of the U.N.-brokered talks saw a blizzard of climate pledges, with countries promising to end and reverse deforestation, phase out coal and reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030.

Business leaders and financial institutions have pledged to invest more in "net zero-aligned projects." This has since been criticized, however, for "missing the point" on fossil fuels.

— Sam Meredith