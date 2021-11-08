LIVE UPDATES
COP26 kicks off second week in Glasgow after landmark deals on coal, deforestation and methane
Live updates throughout the day as government officials from around the world gather in Glasgow, U.K., for the U.N. climate conference COP26.
All times below are U.S. East Coast time.
International lawmakers, business leaders and activists are convening in Glasgow, U.K., for the second week of the COP26 climate summit.
Delegates are being asked to accelerate action on climate change and commit to more ambitious cuts in greenhouse gas emissions, all in an effort to limit global temperature rises.
Follow along with CNBC's updates below.
2:06 a.m.: Second week of COP26 ‘where the rubber hits the road’
To prevent the worst of what the climate crisis has in store, delegates still need to iron out a plan to contain global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels — and there is not yet any clear indication that this is going to happen.
Ministers arriving in Glasgow this week will strive to resolve sticking points and conclude the talks with an agreement that is sufficient to avoid more frequent and progressively worse climate impacts. COP26 President Alok Sharma has described this as the moment "where the rubber hits the road."
The first week of the U.N.-brokered talks saw a blizzard of climate pledges, with countries promising to end and reverse deforestation, phase out coal and reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030.
Business leaders and financial institutions have pledged to invest more in "net zero-aligned projects." This has since been criticized, however, for "missing the point" on fossil fuels.
— Sam Meredith
1:58 a.m.: What’s on Monday’s agenda?
Monday's main program is focused on the loss and damage caused by global warming and how countries can adapt to climate change.
Delegates gathering at COP26 on Monday will hear speakers from countries on the frontlines of the climate crisis, including indigenous communities.
Former U.S. President Barack Obama will speak at the climate summit during the afternoon session.
A meeting on the fashion industry's role in reducing global emissions will take place, as well as an assembly of the G-77 and China — a group of 134 developing countries plus China.
— Chloe Taylor