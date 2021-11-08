Roblox soars more than 30% as it reports that revenue doubled in third quarter

The New York Stock Exchange welcomes executives and guests of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), today, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in celebration of its Direct Listing.

Shares of video-game company Roblox soared as much as 35% in extended trading on Monday after the company reported third-quarter results that impressed analysts.

Here's how the company did:

Earnings: Loss of 13 cents per share.

Loss of 13 cents per share. Revenue (bookings): $637.8 million, adjusted, vs. $636.5 million as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Bookings grew 28% year over year in the quarter. Revenue excluding deferred revenue came in at $509.3 million, up 102% year over year, according to a statement. In the previous quarter revenue had grown 127%.

The company's net loss widened to $74 million from $48.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Roblox said it had over 47.3 million average daily active users in the third quarter, up 31% year over year and up from 43.2 million in the second quarter.

Executives will discuss the results with analysts on a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

The after-hours move gave Roblox stock a premium of more than 60% from the $64.50 price it started trading on the New York Stock Exchange in March following a direct listing.

