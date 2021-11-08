Walmart is using fully driverless trucks to ramp up its online grocery business

Walmart said Monday it has started using fully driverless trucking in its online grocery business, aiming to increase capacity and reduce inefficiencies.

Walmart and Silicon Valley start-up Gatik said that, since August, they've operated two autonomous box trucks — without a safety driver — on a 7-mile loop daily for 12 hours. The Gatik trucks are loaded with online grocery orders from a Walmart fulfillment center called a "dark store." The orders are then taken to a nearby Walmart Neighborhood Market grocery store in Bentonville, Arkansas, where Walmart is headquartered.

The program began in December 2020 after getting approval from the Arkansas State Highway Commission. The safety driver was pulled over the summer. The partnership is focused on the so-called middle mile — the transport of goods within the supply chain most often from a warehouse to a fulfillment center or a warehouse to a retailer.

"We're thrilled to be working with Gatik to achieve this industry-first, driverless milestone," Walmart senior vice president Tom Ward said in a news release about the project. "Through our work with Gatik, we've identified that autonomous box trucks offer an efficient, safe and sustainable solution for transporting goods on repeatable routes between our stores."

"Taking the driver out is the holy grail of this technology." Gatik CEO Gautam Narang, who founded the company in 2017, told CNBC. "Having the trust from the world's largest retailer has been a massive boost for what we do and is a validation for our technology, our solution, our progress."