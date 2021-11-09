COP26 climate summit switches focus to science and innovation

Tuesday's main focus is on science and innovation that are critical to limiting climate change.

'Science and Innovation Day' at COP26 is expected to see the announcement of new initiatives backed by global coalitions of nations, businesses and scientists.

The U.K. government's Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance will underline the critical role of science and innovation in enabling every country to access the tools it needs to immediately reduce emissions in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement temperature targets.

A coalition of 23 governments (covering 95% of global public investment in clean technology, research and development) will announce four new 'innovation missions' in which countries will work together to accelerate the development of clean technologies for cities, industry, carbon dioxide removal, and the production of renewable fuels, chemicals, and materials, the U.K. government said in a statement.

Progressing gender equality and the full and meaningful participation of women and girls in climate action is also another topic being discussed on Tuesday.

— Holly Ellyatt