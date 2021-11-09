Men tend to have higher total credit limits than female borrowers, research finds

It's no secret that there is a gender pay gap in the U.S.

Women earned just 84% of what men made in 2020, according to the Pew Research Center. Consequently, it would take female workers an extra 42 days to make the same income men did that year.

Now, research from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia points to another potential gap between genders with regard to total bank card borrowing limits.

An "unexplained gender difference in bankcard limits" of about $1,323 exists, with male borrowers having higher limits, the research found. That was after controlling for credit score, income and demographic characteristics.

The research, which is based on data spanning 10 years, found the gap between the sexes fluctuated over time.

The difference between genders also varied by the size of consumers' credit limits. For smaller limits, women tended to have the upper hand with regard to borrowing power. For higher limits, say $30,000 or $40,000, men tended to have access to more credit.

Women were also inclined to own more credit cards, but have lower average balances, the research found.

The research is based on data from sole mortgage applications, which have no co-applicants and therefore could be accurately separated by gender. Consequently, the results may not be indicative of all people with a credit card, said Nathan Blascak, research fellow at the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's Consumer Finance Institute.