Microsoft announces $249 Surface laptop that runs a new version of Windows 11 for schools

Microsoft said Tuesday it will release Windows 11 SE, a version of its recently released Windows 11 operating system that's meant for school use. Computer makers such as Dell and HP will release new PCs featuring Windows 11 SE. Microsoft also announced its own Windows 11 SE computer, the Surface Laptop SE, which starts at $249 and will launch in early 2022.

The moves show Microsoft intends to defend its market-leading Windows franchise, by launching lower-cost computers. That might help counter the threat from Google's Chrome OS, which held 10% share of PC unit shipments in 2020 compared with almost 83% for Windows, a representative of technology industry research company Gartner previously told CNBC.

Students quickly bought Chromebooks, often at low prices, to learn online after schools closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. With teachers still holding classes online, Microsoft is launching a version of Windows that's designed to be easy for students to use and less expensive than many general-purpose Windows computers.

When people open the File Explorer in Windows 11 SE to find programs and files, it will open in full-screen mode, so students don't need to worry about adjusting the size of the app window. And instead of having six options to choose from when snapping app windows to different parts of the computer screen, there are just two, to keep things simple.