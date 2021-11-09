Palantir reports 36% revenue growth, projects strong finish to year

A pedestrian passes a banner displaying Palantir Technologies signage during the company's initial public offering (IPO) in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Sept. 30, 2020.

Palantir, which makes software and analytics tools for the government and large corporations, reported third-quarter earnings on Tuesday that beat analyst expectations on revenue and met earnings estimates.

Shares rose as high as 5% in premarket trading Tuesday morning. The stock is currently down about 3%.

Here's how the company did compared with analyst expectations:

EPS: 4 cents adjusted vs. 4 cents, according to Refinitiv

4 cents adjusted vs. 4 cents, according to Refinitiv Revenue: $392 million vs. $385 million estimated, according to Refinitiv

Palantir's revenue grew 36% year-over-year to $392 million. That's a slowdown from two consecutive quarters of 49% year-over-year growth, but the company also provided a strong outlook for the current quarter. Palantir said it expects revenue to come in at $418 million, beating current Refinitiv estimates of $402 million.

Revenue for the full year is expected to come in about $1.53 billion or 40% year-over-year growth, the company said. Palantir also reaffirmed that it expects annual revenue growth of 30% or more through 2025.