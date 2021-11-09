Peloton unveils Guide, a strength training program that connects to your TV

Starting in early 2022, Peloton will sell the Guide in a bundle with its heart rate armband for $495 in the United States and Canada.

As Peloton grapples with finding new avenues for growth, the company announced Tuesday that it's adding a strength training product, known as the Peloton Guide, to its lineup of connected exercise devices.

Starting early next year, Peloton will sell the Guide in a bundle with its heart rate armband for $495 in the United States and Canada. It will go on the market in the U.K., Australia and Germany later in 2022.

The Guide consists of a camera that plugs into a TV screen and tracks users' movements via machine learning technology. Members who pay an additional $12.99 per month can take live and on-demand classes that target different muscle groups through weight lifting, lunges and other strength-building exercises. The Guide, which is also voice activated, will recommend classes based on what muscles a member previously worked.

The Guide is a no-frills product compared with rivals like Lululemon-owned Mirror and Amazon-backed Tonal, which retail for $1,495 and $2,995, respectively. Tonal is entire wall-mounted device that includes magnetic powered weights for strength exercises. Earlier this month, Mirror said it's adding smart dumbbells and ankle weights that will connect to its machine.

Peloton's device doesn't come with weights or other accessories. Users must buy those separately. The company did say it will be making upgrades to the Guide over time, which could include connecting other pieces of equipment.