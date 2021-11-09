Alternative rocket builder SpinLaunch completes first test flight

A prototype vehicle launches out of the company's suborbital accelerator during its first test flight on October 22, 2021 at Spaceport America in New Mexico.

SpinLaunch, a start-up that is building an alternative method of launching spacecraft to orbit, conducted last month a successful first test flight of a prototype in New Mexico.

The Long Beach, California-based company is developing a launch system that uses kinetic energy as its primary method to get off the ground – with a vacuum-sealed centrifuge spinning the rocket at several times the speed of sound before releasing.

"It's a radically different way to accelerate projectiles and launch vehicles to hypersonic speeds using a ground-based system," SpinLaunch CEO Jonathan Yaney told CNBC. "This is about building a company and a space launch system that is going to enter into the commercial markets with a very high cadence and launch at the lowest cost in the industry."

Founded in 2014 by Yaney, SpinLaunch's successful test on Oct. 22 at Spaceport America in New Mexico marks a major milestone in the company's progress. SpinLaunch has largely stayed quiet until now, which Yaney explained was due to the ambitions of the company.

"I find that the more audacious and crazy the project is, the better off you are just working on it – rather than being out there talking about it," Yaney said. "We had to prove to ourselves that we could actually pull this off."

SpinLaunch has raised $110 million to date, from investors including Kleiner Perkins, Google Ventures, Airbus Ventures, Catapult Ventures, Lauder Partners and McKinley Capital.