Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Coinbase, Poshmark, DoorDash and more

Monitors display Coinbase signage during the company's initial public offering (IPO) at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading:

Coinbase — Shares of Coinbase dropped more than 13% after the company reported quarterly revenue of $1.31 billion, which missed analysts' expectations. Monthly active transaction users were lower from the previous quarter, at 7.4 million, but up from the prior year. Transaction-based revenue was also lower from the previous quarter.

Poshmark — The social marketplace's shares tumbled about 27% after it reported quarterly results. It reported a loss of 9 cents per share, versus analyst estimates of 7 cents per share. Revenue also came in weaker than expected at $79.7 million, versus $82.7 million expected by Wall Street.

Aurora — The cannabis company's shares fell 3.7% in extended trading after the company reported a slight revenue miss in its quarterly results. Aurora recorded CAD $60.1 million compared to estimates of CAD $60.6 million. It also reported a 23% increase in sales of medical cannabis, however, sales of recreational cannabis declined 44%. Recreational cannabis makes up 95% of sales across Canada.

DoorDash — The food delivery platform saw its shares jump 5% after announcing its biggest acquisition to date of Wolt, the Finland-based delivery app, for 7 billion euros, or about $8.1 billion. The company also reported its quarterly results, which included a wider than expected loss of 30 cents per share versus 26 cents pre share.

FuboTV — Shares of the sports live television streaming platform fell 4% after it reported a loss of 47 cents per share and revenue of $156.7 million for the third quarter. The company also increased its guidance for the fourth quarter.