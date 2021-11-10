Japan stocks set for muted start as investors in Asia-Pacific await China and U.S. inflation data
- Futures pointed to a muted start for Japanese stocks.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a quiet open on Wednesday as investors in Asia-Pacific await the release of China and U.S. inflation data for October.
Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,280 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,290. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,285.46.
Shares in Australia nudged higher in morning trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 climbing about 0.1%.
China is set to release its inflation data for October at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.
U.S. inflation data for October is also set to be released later Wednesday stateside.
Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 112.24 points to 36,319.98 while the S&P 500 shed 0.35% to 4,685.25. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.6% to 15,886.54.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 93.984 following an earlier bounce from around 93.9
The Japanese yen traded at 112.92 per dollar, stronger than levels above 113.5 seen against the greenback earlier in the trading week. The Australian dollar was at $0.7372 following a recent drop from above $0.74.