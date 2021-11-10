Japan stocks set for muted start as investors in Asia-Pacific await China and U.S. inflation data

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a quiet open on Wednesday as investors in Asia-Pacific await the release of China and U.S. inflation data for October.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,280 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,290. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,285.46.

Shares in Australia nudged higher in morning trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 climbing about 0.1%.

China is set to release its inflation data for October at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.