CNBC Pro

Best trades on CNBC Wednesday: Rivian's public debut, Cramer on Mastercard and inflation safe havens

Jordan Smith@jordanCNBC
WATCH LIVE

Here are the best trades on CNBC Wednesday....

More In Market Movers

CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Tuesday: Cramer's PayPal take, megacap tech picks, and Kevin O'Leary on Robinhood
Alison Conklin
watch now
VIDEO07:30
CNBC ProApple, NVIDIA, and Caterpillar are some of today's top stocks to watch: Pro Market Movers Nov. 9
Alison Conklin
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Monday: Cramer on 'buy now, pay later' stocks, analyst airline picks and new EV plays
Alison Conklin
Read More