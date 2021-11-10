U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to COP26 climate summit to urge action

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference as the world leaders summit at COP26 comes to a close at SECC on November 2, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Good morning and welcome to CNBC's live blog covering the COP26 summit in Glasgow, U.K. Here's what to expect on Wednesday:

Negotiators at the summit are expected to review the first draft of a "Cover Decision" on Wednesday — this refers to the negotiated outcome of the COP26 discussions — which is expected to be released formally on Friday.

The document hopes to tackle discrepancies in the commitments between countries and clarify how declarations will meet the requirements of the 2015 Paris Agreement, which set out to cap global temperature rises.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be back in Glasgow later today and, alongside COP President Alok Sharma, is expected to urge participating nations to make a final push toward concrete action rather than just commitments.

"We have made some good progress over the past week and parties have come to the table with a can-do attitude. And we have agreed substantive outcomes on a range of issues, from gender to agriculture. But we still have a lot to do," Alok Sharma told delegates Tuesday.

"Frankly, on some vital issues, there is still too far between us. And so these next few days we are absolutely going to need to see a change in gear. Like you, I have greatly enjoyed my time in Glasgow so far, but I am sure that we all share a desire to finish on Friday, having agreed an ambitious outcome," he added.

