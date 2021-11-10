Business executives and wealthy Republican donors helped fund attacks on critical race theory during campaigns

Several business executives and wealthy donors helped fund groups that targeted critical race theory, which was a hot-button issue during elections this fall, campaign finance records show.

The fight over critical race theory, an academic concept taught primarily in college- and graduate-level courses, was especially prominent in the Virginia gubernatorial race. Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe after pushing to ban the teaching of critical race theory in the commonwealth's schools.

The battle over the concept is likely to heat up further with next year's midterm elections on the horizon. Republican officials have already signaled that education issues such as the teaching of critical race theory will be a campaign focus. Critical race theory, also known as CRT, is an academic approach to studying the impact of racism. Conservatives have recently used the term to describe any anti-racism discussion or even any mention of race in schools.

One of the groups attacking critical race theory, the Fight for Schools PAC, is based in Virginia and is run by longtime GOP operative Ian Prior. "Welcome to the parent revolution," the group's website declares as it encourages visitors to donate.

While critical race theory is the group's primary concern, according to its website, it also says: "Schools across the country remain only partially open, students are suffering from hopelessness and despair, and special needs children are falling through the cracks."

The PAC is also backed by several affluent Republican financiers. Businesswoman and benefactor Sharon Virts is the PAC's top donor, having contributed $11,000 so far, according to data from the Virginia Public Access Project.

Virts, according to her LinkedIn page, is the founder and CEO of FCi Federal. The company, according to Bloomberg, "provides operations management and professional services to federal government agencies." It was acquired by technology company PAE in 2017.

A website promoting Virts' foundation says that she and her partner, Scott Miller, have focused their philanthropic efforts on education, health care and restoring historic landmarks. In 2016, the couple purchased the massive estate titled Selma, which is located in Leesburg, Va. According to local newspaper Loudoun Now, they spent about $1.2 million to purchase the historic mansion that features 20 rooms.

The couple and their home were featured in Washington Life Magazine in 2019. They said at the time that they spent $5 million restoring the property. Data from the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics shows Virts contributed over $44,000 to the National Republican Congressional Committee in 2017, and later donated to Trump's 2020 reelection campaign.