Foxconn buys Lordstown Motors' old GM factory for $230 million

Lordstown Motors gave rides in prototypes of its upcoming electric Endurance pickup truck on June 21, 2021 as part of its "Lordstown Week" event.

Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer Foxconn is moving ahead with a plan to acquire a Lordstown Motors vehicle assembly plant in Ohio for $230 million, the companies announced on Wednesday.

The cash-strapped electric vehicle start-up will find some relief from the capital infusion, while the partnership gives Foxconn a jump start on producing fully electric trucks. Shares of Lordstown rose more than 13% after hours on the news.

According to a statement from the companies, Foxconn acquired $50 million of common stock directly from Lordstown Motors at a price of about $6.90 per share after signing the agreement in September.

Going forward, Foxconn will make a down payment of $100 million by November 18, subsequent payments of $50 million each in February and April, and a final closing payment before the end of April.

Once the deal is finally closed, Foxconn will get 1.7 million warrants to buy more Lordstown shares at a price of $10.50 per share.

Foxconn has also agreed to pursue a contract manufacturing agreement to assemble Lordstown Motors' first product, an all-electric pickup truck called the Endurance.