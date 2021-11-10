Social Security’s redesigned statements include key information that can help boost your retirement benefits
- Wondering how big your Social Security benefits could be in retirement? New benefit statements can give you an estimate based on your work history.
- The documents are available online for workers ages 18 to 70 and up.
- Here's how to access your statement and what to look for.
If you plan properly, you may be able to boost your Social Security retirement benefits.
And newly redesigned benefit statements from the Social Security Administration may help you do exactly that.
That goes for workers of all ages who contribute to the program — from 18 to 70 and up.
The statements can be accessed online by creating a My Social Security account. People ages 60 and up who do not currently receive benefits and who have not signed up for an online account should receive their statements in the mail three months before their birthday.
More from Personal Finance:
What you need to know about Medicare open enrollment
How to estimate your Social Security benefit payments for 2022
Aging baby boomers raise the risk of a long-term care crisis
With the redesigned layout, the Social Security Administration aims to make it easier for workers to find information at a glance and simplify its complex programs. Those statements are also now accompanied by fact sheets tailored to specific age cohorts.
The agency recommends that workers of all ages check their statements annually for accuracy.
Those records also hold clues for how to get the most out of your benefits, experts say. Plus, there's additional information that's not included in those statements that you should seek out.
Retirement benefit estimates
The redesigned statements now have a blue bar graph including benefit estimates when claiming at nine different ages.
If you claim at age 62, when you first become eligible, you take permanently reduced benefits.
The amount of your benefit checks will increase for each year you wait up to age 70. If you claim at your full retirement age — generally 66 or 67, depending on your year of birth — you will receive 100% of the benefits you earned. Wait past that age, and your benefits will increase even more. That stops at age 70, as there's no increase for delaying benefits past that point.
The chart included in the statement shows your projected monthly retirement benefit amount from ages 62 through age 70.
"The blue bar form is a welcome addition for workers who need information to help them make good choices about their benefits," said David Freitag, a financial planning consultant and Social Security expert at MassMutual.
Earnings record
The new statements also include a table of a worker's earnings history, with earnings taxed for Social Security and Medicare broken out separately.
However, the new statement only includes 20 years' worth of earnings, while the previous statement format included all of the years on a worker's earnings record.
Sometimes people have a zero and they shouldn't have.Joe Elsasserfounder and president of Covisum
A full earnings history is available on workers' personal My Social Security accounts. Experts say looking at just 20 years is limiting, and it is important to take the extra step to see your full earnings history.
Social Security calculates your average monthly earnings based on your 35 highest earning years.
But errors can happen. The Social Security Administration and other experts advise workers to check their earnings history to make sure it shows the correct amount earned each year and that none of your income has been omitted.
"That's a valuable exercise for people to do to make sure they don't have any misreported earnings," said Joe Elsasser, founder and president of Covisum, a Social Security claiming software company.
"Sometimes people have a zero and they shouldn't have," he said.
Seeing your full earnings history can also help tell you how much of your benefits may be adjusted if you worked in jobs where you earned a pension and did not pay Social Security taxes. Those offsets are known as the Windfall Elimination Provision or Government Pension Offset, and affect both you and your family's benefit eligibility.
"The only solid way to test for WEP/GPO offsets is to see the entire earnings history," Freitag said.
Disability and survivor benefits
In addition to retirement benefit eligibility, the statement also provides estimates as to what your monthly income would be if you claimed disability benefits.
There are also estimates for how much monthly income through survivor benefits your eligible spouse or minor children may receive if you pass away.
Medicare eligibility
The benefits statement will also let you know whether you have earned enough credits to qualify for Medicare at age 65.
Even if you do not retire at age 65, you may need to sign up within three months of that birthday in order to avoid a lifetime late enrollment penalty, according to the Social Security Administration.