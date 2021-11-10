McDonald's teams up with Mariah Carey for holiday promotion in latest celebrity collaboration

Mariah Carey attends the premiere of Tyler Perry's "A Fall From Grace" at Metrograph on January 13, 2020 in New York City.

Mariah Carey's hit song "All I Want for Christmas is You" has become synonymous with the holiday season, topping charts annually and becoming one of the best-selling singles of all time.

Now, McDonald's is aiming to juice its own holiday sales through a collaboration with the pop star, announcing Wednesday it is teaming up with her to promote 12 days of deals in December.

Carey is the latest celebrity to partner with the fast-food giant to spotlight its menu items. Rapper Travis Scott, reggaeton singer J. Balvin and K-pop group BTS have already participated in the Famous Orders promotion. Each time it has attracted younger consumers to the burger chain and boosted sales of its classic menu items, like the Quarter Pounder. Carey, however, will get an entire menu named after her.

The Mariah Menu kicks off Dec. 13 in the United States. For 12 days, customers who spend at least $1 on the company's app will receive the day's designated item for free, packaged in bags designed in collaboration with Carey.

The deals are only available through McDonald's app, which should help lift the company's digital sales and convince users to join its loyalty program. Since the launch of its U.S. loyalty program in early July, the company has enrolled more than 21 million members, with 15 million active users.

The Mariah Menu features top-selling menu items, like the Big Mac, six McNuggets, a sausage biscuit and Carey's favorite — a cheeseburger. Carey said in a statement that she usually orders it with extra pickles.

Other fast-food chains have also been leaning into collaborations with celebrities. Restaurant Brands International's Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen teamed up with rapper Megan Thee Stallion, while Yum Brands' Taco Bell tapped Lil Nas X as its chief impact officer this August.

Shares of McDonald's have risen 17% this year, giving the fast-food giant a market valuation of $187 billion.