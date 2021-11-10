Treasury yields climb as investors eye key inflation data

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note gained more than 2 basis points, rising to 1.4796% at 4 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose by more than 2 basis point to 1.8519%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Wednesday morning, ahead of the release of key inflation data.

October's consumer price index is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Economists expect a 0.6% increase, or a year-over-year gain of nearly 6%, which would be the most in 30 years. They expect core CPI, which excludes food and energy and is the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, to have risen 0.4%, or 4.3% year-over-year.

The producer price index rose by 0.6% in October from the previous month, which was in line with economist forecasts. Wholesale prices jumped 8.6% in October from a year ago, however, the hottest annual pace on record in almost 11 years.