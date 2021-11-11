5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

1. Wall Street looks higher, one day after inflation-driven selling

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 05, 2021 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images

2. Disney missed numbers across the board, streaming growth slowed

In this photo illustration a close-up of a hand holding a TV remote control seen displayed in front of the Disney+ logo. Thiago Prudencio | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

Shares of Disney dropped 5% in Thursday's premarket, the morning after the entertainment giant reported adjusted earnings of 37 cents per share on $18.53 billion in revenue in its fiscal fourth quarter. Both measures were short of expectations. Wall Street was more bullish than Disney heading into earnings, expecting 125.4 million total Disney+ subscribers at the end of the fourth quarter. The company fell short, adding 2.1 million Disney+ subscribers for total of 118.1 million. Overall, Disney reported 179 million subscriptions across Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu at the end of the fourth quarter. That's 50% higher than last year.

3. Elon Musk sells around $5 billion of Tesla stock, shares pop

Elon Musk sold nearly $5 billion in Tesla stock, according to financial filings out Wednesday evening. The Tesla CEO still holds more than 166 million shares. Musk sold these shares in part to satisfy tax obligations related to an exercise of stock options. Before the plan was made public, Musk asked his 62.5 million Twitter followers whether he should sell. Following Saturday's Twitter poll, Tesla saw a two-session slump of more than 15%, before rebounding over 4% on Wednesday. Tesla was up about 2% in premarket trading.

4. Rivian's premarket gains give EV marker bigger market cap than GM

A Rivian R1T electric pickup truck during the company's IPO outside the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Bing Guan | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Rivian Automotive shares rose another 6.5% in Thursday's premarket, one day after debuting up 29%, giving the Amazon- and Ford-backed electric vehicle start-up a market valuation of $86 billion after one of the biggest IPOs this year. Rivian's market value is higher than Ford's — and if the premarket gains were to hold, it would be bigger than General Motors, too. However, Rivian is still worth a fraction of EV pioneer Tesla, which has a market cap of more than $1 trillion. Amazon's 20% stake in Rivian is now worth about $17 billion, and Ford's 12% stake is valued at more than $10 billion.

5. Affirm soars after beating on revenue, expanding Amazon deal