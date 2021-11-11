Cramer's lightning round: Trade Desk is a buy

Gogo: "I have not recommended Gogo in a long time, but you know something, we are now a moment where people are going to be traveling and traveling aggressively. I could see a short-term trade in Gogo as the world reopens."

Trade Desk: "Yes. I thought their quarter was exceptional. It's a great alternative to [Google-parent Alphabet]. I think that people also are warming up to it because they've been able to figure out how to deal with Apple in a good way. I think that stock is a buy."

Piedmont Lithium: "I want you to ring the register on half of that, and then play with the house's money. I do not care for the lithium stocks. I think they are too high."