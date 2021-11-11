Biden offers sympathy and potential supply chain fixes as he has few real options to halt inflation

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks on the bipartisan infrastructure deal at the Port of Baltimore in Baltimore, Maryland, on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.

As government economists work to find ways to combat soaring inflation and ease supply chain disruptions, President Joe Biden is leaning on his ability to sympathize with the economic fears of average Americans.

"Did you ever think you'd be paying this much for a gallon of gas?" Biden asked a crowd Wednesday during a speech in Baltimore. "In some parts of California, they're paying $4.50 a gallon," he said, incredulous.

Officially, Biden's speech was about how the port of Baltimore will benefit from the infrastructure bill Biden plans to sign into law on Monday. Yet from the start, it was clear the speech was about much more than cargo ships.

"Today, I am here to talk about one of the most prescient economic concerns of the American people ... and that is getting prices down, number one," Biden said at the start of his speech. "Number two, making sure our stores are fully stocked. And number three, getting a lot of people back to work while tracking and tackling these two above challenges."

Inflation and supply chain issues have plagued the U.S. economy for months, but new developments this week brought fresh urgency to Biden's remarks.

The latest inflation figures, released Wednesday morning, showed prices last month rose at the fastest rate in more than 30 years, 6.2% over October 2020. The news sent sent shivers through Wall Street.

The inflation report followed new data released Tuesday about the billions of goods "out of stock" online as consumers begin shopping for the holidays.