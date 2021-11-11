Rivian founder R.J. Scaringe is worth $2.2 billion after his company's two-day IPO pop

After its first two days of trading in 2010, electric vehicle maker Tesla had a market cap of just over $2 billion.

R.J. Scaringe, the CEO of EV manufacturer Rivian, is worth that much on his own after his company's second day on the public market.

Rivian shares popped 57% in their first two days on the Nasdaq, giving the company a market cap of almost $105 billion. Scaringe, who founded Rivian in 2009, owns 17.6 million shares, valued at $2.2 billion, based on Thursday's closing stock price of $122.99.

Scaringe, 38, lured investors to his vision for an EV company that will sell to both consumers who want to go electric, and companies that are trying to drastically reduce their reliance on fossil fuels. In his letter to shareholders in the IPO prospectus, Scaringe said that in 2012 he moved away from an effort to build an "efficient sports car" and started focusing on how to "maximize impact."

"We began thinking about the truck, SUV, and crossover segments as they presented a massive opportunity for us to demonstrate how a clean sheet, technology-focused vehicle could eliminate long accepted compromises," Scaringe wrote. "We wanted to establish our brand by delivering a combination of efficiency, on-road performance, off-road capability, functional utility, and product refinement that simply didn't exist in the market."

The company says it has 55,400 pre-orders for its R1S SUV and R1T pickup truck and a contract to build 100,000 electric vans with Amazon by 2030. However, trusting Rivian to assemble the vehicles and deliverthem profitably represents a massive gamble for investors who are already valuing the company higher than traditional auto giants Ford and General Motors. The company has never recorded revenue and expects less than $1 million in sales in Q3.

But business fundamentals aren't driving the current run-up in EV stocks.

Since Tesla's relatively tepid IPO in 2010, the EV market has turned into a haven for speculators, with Tesla serving as the catalyst. On a split-adjusted basis, Tesla went public at $3.40 a share. It closed on Thursday at $1,063.51 and is one of only five U.S. companies valued at over $1 trillion.