Biden-Xi virtual summit set for Monday evening amid rising China tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing December 4, 2013.

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden will hold a highly anticipated virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday evening, CNBC has confirmed.

Biden and Xi have held two phone calls since Biden took office in January, the most recently on September 9. But Monday's summit will be the first time in Biden's term that they have communicated face-to-face in a formal summit format.

Traditionally, world leader to leader summits are carefully choreographed to produce some kind of tangible outcome. But senior White House officials said the Biden-Xi summit will not be like that.

"This is not about seeking specific deliverables or outcomes," said one administration official, who requested anonymity to discuss an agenda that was still being finalized on Friday.

"This is about setting the terms of an effective competition where we are in the position to defend our values and interests and those of our allies and partners," the official said. "We believe when such terms—or guardrails—are established, we can sustain a vigorous competition."

The summit comes as the United States and China are at odds on major geopolitical issues like trade, human rights, military buildup, Taiwan and cybersecurity.

China has been scaling up military exercises near Taiwan in recent months, a show of force that has not gone unnoticed by the Biden administration.

Beijing has also drawn international condemnation for its campaign to "reeducate" members of its Uyghur Muslim minority ethnic group. This "reeducation" push includes forced labor, the mass incarceration of over a million people in "reeducation" camps and the alleged sterilization of Uyghur women.

In March, the United States and its allies imposed sanctions on several officials in Xinjiang Province, the traditional homeland of the Uyghur people. Secretary of State Tony Blinken has labeled the treatment of Uyghurs in China a "genocide."

On trade, Beijing has been pushing the Biden administration to lift Trump-era tariffs on over $350 billion worth of Chinese goods. But Washington has stalled, choosing instead to leave the tariffs in place and try to open a new round of trade talks.

Yet despite these deep divisions between the two countries, Biden is making it a priority to maintain open lines of communication with Beijing.

"Intense competition requires intense diplomacy," said the White House official. "As President Biden has made clear, he welcomes the stiff competition, but does not want conflict."