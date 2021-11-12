Cramer’s lightning round: Blackstone 'can go even higher still'

Blackstone: "We know Blackstone's had a giant run. You can actually say it's been 100 points of recommending the stock. They're a very good company that I think can go even higher still."

Nio: "We don't need Nio. We've got Tesla. We've got Rivian. We've got Fisker. And we've got Lucid. You name your poison. We don't need to go overseas [to China]."

EVgo: "This is a tough one. And I'll tell you why it's a tough one. All these stocks have just had a major run up, just a huge run up. And when we've gotten involved in these after the runs, it has always crushed us. I don't think this time will be any different."