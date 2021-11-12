What Jim Cramer is watching in the market Friday

(This article was sent first to members of the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer. To get the real-time updates in your inbox, subscribe here .)

Veteran hiring: Which companies are doing their part?

Which companies are doing their part? Musk weighs in on Rivian... says what it has to do ... Musk on Rivian: "I hope they're able to achieve high production and breakeven cashflow. That is the true test…. There have been hundreds of automotive start-ups, both electric and combustion but Tesla is the only American carmaker to reach high volume production and positive cash flow in the last 100 years."... Musk sold stock again: 639K shares

NXPI... analyst meeting yesterday... good EV, radar

Tapestry (TPR)... UBS and Piper Sandler raise price targets ... Piper sees durable drivers structurally ahead of pre-pandemic levels

JNJ... breakup... incredibly positive and has worked for others ... premium consumer products and premium pharma, like Glaxo and Pfizer...consumer biz 4 brands over $1B, 20 brands $150M sales but pharma gets J&J name

... premium consumer products and premium pharma, like Glaxo and Pfizer...consumer biz 4 brands over $1B, 20 brands $150M sales but pharma gets J&J name Wedbush buy to hold on Nvidia... valuation and GPU verge of softening... really?

SOFI... strong top-line… Jefferies says originations drive top-line beat, new member trends strong

Jefferies says originations drive top-line beat, new member trends strong HPE... Goldman goes from hold to sell... cites moderating IT spending

YETI... strong momentum heading into 2022 ... guidance raised for third time... inventories in line

... guidance raised for third time... inventories in line Warby (WRBY)... slightly better than expected .. sees FY net rev $539M to $542M; estimate was around 5.37... reported 32% rev growth, 23% increase in active customers... but huge loss, going from $49 million to $91M—co cited increase in SG&A

.. sees FY net rev $539M to $542M; estimate was around 5.37... reported 32% rev growth, 23% increase in active customers... but huge loss, going from $49 million to $91M—co cited increase in SG&A DIS... Jungle Cruise and Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings streaming November 12... $1.99 for one month deal... Loop cuts price target from $220 to $205... analyst says FY 22 much more back ended than we thought ...says company is doubling content ..INTL should really help them... December Q should be tough.

...says company is doubling content ..INTL should really help them... December Q should be tough. Note Goldman was involved in three biggest transactions of the week... advisor on GE and J&J breakups and among lead underwriters of Rivian IPO

advisor on GE and J&J breakups and among lead underwriters of Rivian IPO QCOM investor day next week... JPMorgan says diversification at forefront, inexpensive valuation even with Apple risk...$200 price target

