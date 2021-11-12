10-year Treasury yield holds above 1.57% as investors continue to digest inflation data

- On Friday, September's job openings and labor turnover survey is due out at 10 a.m. ET.
- The University of Michigan's preliminary November consumer sentiment reading is also expected to be released at 10 a.m. ET.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield held above 1.57% on Friday morning, as investors continued to digest hotter inflation data.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose by less than a basis point to 1.5716% at 4:40 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell by less than a basis point to 1.9183%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
Treasurys
The bond market was closed on Thursday for Veterans Day.
The 10-year rate made a sharp rebound on Wednesday, having lagged below 1.5% earlier in the week, following the latest inflation report.
The consumer price index showed prices had jumped 6.2% from a year ago in October, which marked the biggest inflation surge in more than 30 years.
On Friday, September's job openings and labor turnover survey is due out at 10 a.m. ET.
The University of Michigan's preliminary November consumer sentiment reading is also expected to be released at 10 a.m. ET.
There are no auctions scheduled to be held on Friday.