10-year Treasury yield holds above 1.57% as investors continue to digest inflation data

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield held above 1.57% on Friday morning, as investors continued to digest hotter inflation data. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose by less than a basis point to 1.5716% at 4:40 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell by less than a basis point to 1.9183%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

Treasurys

The bond market was closed on Thursday for Veterans Day. The 10-year rate made a sharp rebound on Wednesday, having lagged below 1.5% earlier in the week, following the latest inflation report. The consumer price index showed prices had jumped 6.2% from a year ago in October, which marked the biggest inflation surge in more than 30 years.